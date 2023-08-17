Commissioners want LEAP project to 'Slow Down'

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Local officials attended the annual Water Summit in Indianapolis to hear where the Indiana Economic Development Corporation's testing is at.
News 18 previously reported, the IEDC has acquired 9,000 acres of land to built an industrial park in Lebanon. The area around the park does not have the water resources to support it. They want to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon.
"We are hearing anywhere from 15 million gallons a day, to 100 million gallons a day," Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Tom Murtaugh said.
The Tippecanoe County Commissioners, and Lafayette Mayor, Tony Roswarski, attended the annual Water Summit in Indianapolis. They said it's too early to share the exact numbers of their tests. The IEDC told local officials the testing is going really well.
"Again they haven't shared any specifics, but they called the test results 'textbook'," Murtaugh said.
"And I believe Mr. Whitmen used the term, 'appeared promising'," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said.
The Commissioners met with IEDC and other local elected officials, legislators, and Purdue experts every other month to discuss where they're at with the project. The IEDC told them they will have exact results later this year.
"When the data is available, we will have access to that data. We can have a third party review so we can make sure there are no long term implications for this community," Murtaugh said.
Although they don't have the results, IEDC has started moving forward with the project.
"IEDC has already signed a contract for preliminary engineering for this pipeline. They've already signed a contract to do utility locates for potential pipeline. So they are spending resources on moving forward with the project," Murtaugh said. "We wish they would perhaps slow down and wait until we actually have results."
Vice President of Strategic External Communications, Erin Sweitzer, said in a statement to News 18, "Part of the IEDC's process for the development of LEAP is to assist with development of short- and long-term strategies for water distribution in central Indiana. This effort will not only assist communities throughout the area but will also set up Indiana for greater economic development opportunities in the coming decades,"
Roswarski says they aren't just sitting around waiting for the results to come in.
"We are moving forward with some of our own additional plans to ensure our sustainability into the future," Roswarski said.