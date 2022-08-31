Commissioners advance resolution to oust Fairfield Township trustee

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles is one step closer to being removed from office.
Tippecanoe County commissioners during a special meeting Wednesday OK'd a resolution that would oust Coles.
Commissioners each took a minute to explain the justification behind their vote. But the discussion paled in comparison to the contentious public meetings and hearings that preceded it.
As we've reported, the commissioners' vote is the second step in a new, multi-phase process to remove trustees from office.
During a recent public hearing, township board members and former employees criticized Coles for alleged spending sprees with taxpayer money.
Commissioners on Wednesday pointed to several pieces of evidence discussed at the hearing, including Coles' efforts to refund a trailer she purchased at Rural King onto her personal credit card.
"The testimony was pretty staggering," Commissioner Tom Murtaugh says. "The things that we heard, not only from employees but from board members. It is just a blatant disregard for the responsibilities."
Coles didn't attend Wednesday's special meeting. She declined to comment during the public hearing earlier this month, but her attorney refutes the claims of questionable spending.
A similar resolution now advances to the county council. A public hearing could happen at the council's Sept. 13 meeting.
If passed, a local judge will rule on the case.