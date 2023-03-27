Commission Looks to Revitalize Historic Jefferson Neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Jefferson Neighborhood is undergoing revitalizations to grow the area. The planning for these renovations started back in 2021.
President of Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, says this neighborhood is trending upwards.
"There's a lot of wonderful people in this area, but there's a lot of challenges in it. Now that that's changing, people are getting more comfortable with investing in this area," he said.
The Jefferson Neighborhood has a long history attached to it and Lutes says that's what makes it so special.
"It doesn't need to reinvent itself. It has character. It has identity. That's something you won't find in a lot of other places," Lutes said.
This area is seeing a ton of new home owners moving in. Real Estate Broker for Coldwell Banker Shook, Tabitha Casto says this neighborhood is becoming a hot spot.
"There's a huge demand from so many people coming in with the university and business opportunities, and they want to be kind of downtown near everything that is happening," she said.
Other revitalizations that are taking place is a bungalow was just renovated and restored into a high end unit, and a new bodega is being built.
"We're going to push for neighborhood revitalizations, economic development, the preservation of our historic buildings and landmarks. In fill new businesses. Anything. It doesn’t stop after we reach the neighborhood limits," Lutes said.
He said that many other neighborhoods are also going through revitalizations to better the community.