Columbian Park Zoo will open for 2023 season on Saturday, April 15

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Columbian Park Zoo has released its opening day for 2023. At 10:00 am this Saturday, April 15, 2023, the Columbian Park Zoo will open to the public for the 2023 season.
Founded in 1908, Columbian Park Zoo is the second oldest zoo in Indiana and features nearly 200 animals representing 90 species.
The Zoo will operate under spring hours, opening at 10:00 am and closing at 4:30 pm daily. After May 27, the daily hours will extend to 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.
The prices are the same as last year. Admission fees will remain the same as last year’s; those ages three years and up will be $2.00, while those two years and younger will be free. Members will also be free.
“We are thrilled to open the gates for the 2023 season,” said Neil Dale, Zoo Director. “Our staff has been working hard to prepare the grounds for the Zoo’s opening day and there’s a lot to be excited about.”
Several new and improved exhibits will greet guests at the Zoo. The aging eagle enclosure will be upgraded with more viewing points. The river otter pond will also get additional viewing points and an new water filtration system.
Perhaps the most exciting to thing to see this year, the returns of the penguins.
The Zoo shared that they have welcomed seven new African penguins to their
collection and plan to have all 10 penguins out on exhibit for the 2023 season. This will be the first time the birds have been out on public exhibit since what is suspected to have been avian malaria hit the colony in 2021.
“We are happy to report that all 10 African penguins are acclimating well to one another,” said Assistant Zoo Director Caitlin Laffery. “We are looking forward to sharing them with the community this weekend.”
For more information about the Zoo, please call 765-807-1540 or visit columbianparkzoo.org. You can follow them on social media at www.facebook.com/cpzoo and www.twitter.com/ColumbianPrkZoo!”