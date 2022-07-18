Columbian Park Zoo launches penguin live camera

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – It has been a difficult year for the three remaining penguins at the Columbian Park Zoo. They are still being isolated from the public due to health concerns. However, people now have a way to interact with Shazam, Sagely and Donner from afar.
People are now able to go online and watch the zoo's new live penguin cam. The camera feed has been up and running for almost two months now. It showcases the pool area of the interior exhibit, where the penguins enjoy swimming.
Assistant Zoo director Caitlin Laffery says because the camera is in this one specific area, it is not guaranteed people will see the penguins on the live feed at all times. However, Laffery says the two daily feeding times for the penguins are sure to make for quality viewing opportunities.
"We do our penguin feed at 7:15 a.m., so you will for sure be able to catch that feed at that time and see them eating,” Laffery said. “Then also at 3:30. We feed them twice a day. So 7:15 and 3:30, you will for sure see them on our penguin feed, so waddle on in."
As News 18 has previously reported, the penguins are off exhibit this year after six of the nine original birds who arrived from Africa died from avian malaria last fall. Laffery says this live cam allows people to still interact with the penguins while also keeping them safe.
The live feed is visible every day from 7:15 a.m. – 7 p.m.
If you stop by the zoo in person, there are signs with QR codes you can scan, which take you straight to the live feed. In addition to the QR codes at the zoo, there is also an online link to the penguin cam. The link can be found here.