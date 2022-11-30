Columbian Park carousel misses another deadline

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A planned carousel at Columbian Park is more than two years behind schedule.
Officials hoped the carousel might be delivered this fall. The project already missed a spring deadline.
For now, the park's $1.8 million carousel building continues to sit empty.
The City of Lafayette paid for the building. The Lafayette Parks Foundation is paying for the carousel.
The first company hired to build the carousel went bankrupt during the pandemic. The foundation lost a $60,000 deposit in the process.
California-based Western Train Company is the new contractor. The company is among the few in the world specializing in carousels.
City officials say backlogs, supply chain issues and labor shortages are factors in the delay.
News 18 reached out to Western Train Company for comment but hasn't heard back.