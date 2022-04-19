Columbian Park carousel delayed again until fall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Columbian Park's carousel building will remain empty until at least this fall.
As News 18 reported, the project is behind schedule after the previous contractor went bankrupt and took a $60,000 deposit with it.
The Lafayette Parks Department is waiting on a new, specialty company to build and deliver the carousel. It was supposed to be done this spring.
Mayor Tony Roswarski says supply chain issues and labor shortages are causing further delays.
"They're like everybody else, with COVID, getting wood, getting parts, finding enough help," he says. "They're out in California. They're just like everybody else. It's a challenge right now."
Roswarski says the company uses computerized lathes to carve the carousel animals out of solid blocks of wood.
He says that makes for a higher-quality carousel but it also takes time.
"These are individually done, they're made out of real wood," he says. "They take a long time so there's still many, many animals that need to be carved yet."