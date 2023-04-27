College of Pharmacy Raises Most Money in Day of Giving

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue's Day of Giving set record numbers, as did a few of their departments. The College of Pharmacy raised the most money for the second year in a row.
This year, College of Pharmacy received $23 million in funding. It counts for 20 percent of the total amount raised. President and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation, Matt Folk, says how happy he was to see the final number.
"It's amazing how many gifts sort of come in just because it's day of giving. And people start thinking about what they and their family want to leave to Purdue," he said.
The Jeanie and Jim Chaney College of Pharmacy raised the most by any department at Purdue. Dean of the college of Pharmacy, Eric Barker, is thankful for the donations to the program.
"It's very exciting when we have the opportunity to see in a very vivid way, the generosity of our alumni," he said.
The College of Pharmacy received one of the largest splashes in university history from a familiar alumni.
A very large, very generous gift, $17 million from Jeannie and Jim Chaney to support scholarships. One of the largest scholarship gifts in Purdue's history," Barker said.
Barker says the program has big plans they will use the money towards.
"One is continuing to be the most affordable top 10 university in the country. Scholarships helps us do that. We are getting ready in the next coming days make some announcements about anew clinical education building to support pharmacy and nursing," he said.
College of Pharmacy was given almost 600 gifts in the 24 hour span. Barker said they're already planning for next years event.