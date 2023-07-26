Collecting a Surplus of School Supplies for Tools for Schools

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tools for Schools are receiving a pretty good amount of school supplies as the Salvation Army collected some earlier Wednesday from one of their many drop-off locations.
They took a red van to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Center (2800 N Ninth St) Wednesday morning at 11 AM to pick up a 50 gallon drum of school supplies.
Two barrels were filled with backpacks and other school-related items.
Both the director from the center and the director from Salvation Army were thrilled to come together for this cause.
"I think it's really important that us as an agency and our participants really understand that giving back to the community it's just so important. And there's very few better campaigns to be involved in, and you know, getting supplies to kids that are getting ready and excited to go back to school. So, we're super excited to partner with Salvation Army, and really get this program kicked off and make it successful for them, and most importantly for the kids," Executive Director of the Community Corrections Center Jason Huber said.
"I think that it's huge. I think that, you know, in order for our kids to be successful when they grow up to thrive that they needed to be ready for school and they need the supplies so that they're not worried about, their families aren't worried about purchasing those necessities. And so, we just want them to succeed. We want them to walk into this school year feeling like they've got all the tools they need to be successful young men and women and thrive in the community. So this is a great community, and we are always working with community partners to try to better it," Development Director for Lafayette's Salvation Army Jason Padgett stated.
The deadline to drop off supplies for this location is July 28th.