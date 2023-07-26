Collecting a Surplus of School Supplies for Tools for Schools

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures on Thursday and Friday
area expected to be in the middle to upper 90s. This will
produce heat index values between 100 and 109 during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Collecting a Surplus of School Supplies for Tools for Schools

Collecting Supplies.

Collecting two barrelful's of school supplies.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tools for Schools are receiving a pretty good amount of school supplies as the Salvation Army collected some earlier Wednesday from one of their many drop-off locations.

They took a red van to Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Center (2800 N Ninth St) Wednesday morning at 11 AM to pick up a 50 gallon drum of school supplies.

Two barrels were filled with backpacks and other school-related items.

Both the director from the center and the director from Salvation Army were thrilled to come together for this cause.

"I think it's really important that us as an agency and our participants really understand that giving back to the community it's just so important. And there's very few better campaigns to be involved in, and you know, getting supplies to kids that are getting ready and excited to go back to school. So, we're super excited to partner with Salvation Army, and really get this program kicked off and make it successful for them, and most importantly for the kids," Executive Director of the Community Corrections Center Jason Huber said.

"I think that it's huge. I think that, you know, in order for our kids to be successful when they grow up to thrive that they needed to be ready for school and they need the supplies so that they're not worried about, their families aren't worried about purchasing those necessities. And so, we just want them to succeed. We want them to walk into this school year feeling like they've got all the tools they need to be successful young men and women and thrive in the community. So this is a great community, and we are always working with community partners to try to better it," Development Director for Lafayette's Salvation Army Jason Padgett stated.

The deadline to drop off supplies for this location is July 28th. 

Click here for other locations.

