Colfax begins cleaning up after EF-2 skirts town

COLFAX, Ind. (WLFI)— Like in many other communities across West Central Indiana, the people of Colfax have spent days clearing debris from their properties in the aftermath of Friday's severe weather.
This particular tornado touched down one mile outside town and traveled northeast for nearly 7 miles toward Frankfort. It was previously rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service, but was upgraded to an EF-2 Monday, with estimated winds over 110 miles per hour.
The sounds of backhoes and chainsaws can be heard for miles just outside of Colfax. Resident Joey Stillwell described the moment he realized a tornado was barreling toward his home.
"I was kind of standing by the door watching it to see what would happen," Stillwell said. "There was some baseball sized hail that was hitting. And then this eerie gut feeling came over me so I shut the door and immediately ran downstairs. It was probably about 30 seconds and it was here and done and gone."
Stillwell said he and his wife heard glass shattering from their basement as a tree fell onto their roof.
In the fields surrounding Colfax, sheet metal and debris was scattered about. The tornado picked up whole parts of buildings and dropped them over a half mile from their origin.
Now, it's time to clean up and rebuild. AJ Cochran, owner of AJ Cochran Pork, lost almost everything Friday night. Luckily most of his pigs made it out of the storm. Cochran has hope. He said it'll just take time.
"We hope to have this built back and have pigs in it again in 3 months," Cochran said. "It's what our goal is."
At every home in Colfax there was a common theme. Residents said that over the weekend dozens of neighbors were lending hands any way they could.
Paul Del Valley, a pastor at Colfax Christian Church, spent the weekend checking in on the affected parts of town.
"So we went around to each of these houses to say 'Do you need a shed? Do you need a work team to come and help you out?,' Del Valley said. "The New Hope Church has been offering free meals for the workers. You know they're putting up [power] poles. They're out here cleaning up."
Though it's unclear exactly how long the cleanup will take, one thing is certain: Colfax definitely is the little town with the big heart