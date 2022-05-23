Clinton County family grows food for community

CLINTON COUNTY (WLFI) — Providing food for the community is the goal for Atchley Farm.
"We really want to focus on community and healthy food for everyone around us,” said Atchley Farm Owner, Nick Atchley. "In general we try to stick to like a high intensity of other crops. So when I say high intensity it's like a 26 day to 30 day time span of that crop from seed to harvest."
Leafy greens and root crops is what owner, Nick Atchley, says his operation consists of. This is his second year growing produce.
"We grow a lot of leafy greens,” said Atchley. “We grow a lot of radishes and our new crop we're hitting hard this year is beets."
Atchley Farm consists of multiple crops including lettuce, cherry tomatoes and onions. The family rotates their crops often.
“We try to rotate our crops as fast as possible,” said Atchley. “So like when the spring mix lettuce comes out, I'll have a batch of cucumbers that will take its place."
Once the crops are harvested, they’re taken to the Lafayette Farmers Market on Saturday for community members to enjoy.
"We'll start harvesting normally on a Thursday for some select crops like our root crops will store well in our commercial fridge,” said Atchley. “So we'll go through and harvest all of that, clean everything, package it into the fridge and then Friday is normally the day we go through and harvest our lettuce. So we get the ultimate freshness for lettuce and our lettuce normally last like two weeks."
Atchley has seen an increase of people wanting to buy fresh local produce.
"With the increased prices in the grocery store, for not so great produce anymore, it's like just barely getting to us in time,” said Atchley. “Then when you get it, its just terrible product."
Atchley says people are turning to local farms to purchase food.
"People are really in a push for great local produce which I think is great,” said Atchley. “It's going to help small communities and small businesses and that's where I think we should really focus at anyway."
Atchley encourages other local growers to consider being a vendor at the farmers market and provide food to the local community.
"Don't be hesitant,” said Atchley. “You know I was hesitant about it and I had to make that push on myself just to go for and take that leap of faith."
Atchley Farm Co-Owner, Brittani Atchley, says the Farmers Market this year has been extremely successful so far. They’ve even sold out.
“It was great to see people come back and be like 'oh please tell me you still have spring mix or please tell me you still have this’,” said Brittani. “Sometimes Nick would be like no, you've got to get here quick because people like it."
The Lafayette Farmer's Market is open every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
The West Lafayette Farmer's Market takes place every Wednesday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Cumberland Park.