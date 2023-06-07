Clinton County dispatchers recognized for live-saving efforts

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Clinton County dispatchers have been awarded Certificates of Commendation for their life-saving efforts in the face of crisis.
On April 3, Lora Wellman spoke with a woman whose house was on fire.
The woman said her family couldn't get out because the flames were blocking the exit and heavy smoke made it hard for them to breathe.
Wellman continued to give the woman survival instructions, including waving something out to help first responders find the family.
All family members were rescued thanks to Wellman's efforts.
In May, Brandon Clark responded to a call of an unconscious man slumped over and not breathing.
The caller did not know CPR, so Clark walked him through it for about 6 minutes until EMTs arrived on the scene.
Clark says he's thankful for his co-workers for helping him get medics on the scene while he assisted the caller.