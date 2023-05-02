Clinton Central reopens; new details released about senior prank

MICHIGANTOWN, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School is back open Tuesday after a senior prank closed the school.
A group of about 20 seniors broke into the school late Sunday, according to a statement from Supt. Jeremy Fewell.
They covered the hallways with vegetable oil, strung fishing line throughout the building and spray painted obscenities on the walls.
They also filled toilets with debris, covered door handles in Vaseline and glued key holes shut, among other acts of vandalism.
Football players who were lifting weights couldn't help custodians clean up the mess in time for school on Monday.
Fewell says the damage will cost the school corporation a lot of money to fix.
The prank remains under investigation.