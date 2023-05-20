Clean Sweep Picks up Litter in Neighborhoods

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The streets and sidewalks are a little cleaner thanks to Lafayette's annual, community-wide Clean Sweep.
The clean-up occurred Saturday morning from nine to 10:30 AM.
Participants met at the Columbian Park shelter by Tropicanoe Cove to get cleaning supplies; including trash and recycling bags, gloves and a free t-shirt.
City Clerk Cindy Murray said a "fresh look" was needed to prepare for Memorial Day, and to kick-off Summer.
She also talked about how much personally this service to the community means to her.
"Being the city clerk for 20 years, it's always fun to see how things improve and to see the community get involved. And they have some ownership, also, in cleaning up our community as well," Murray said.
Murray stated there were less participants than previous years, but still had a lot of people show up who didn't originally sign up, to which she said was "really good."