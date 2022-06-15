'Clave Caribe' showcasing Latin culture on Taste's Market Stage

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – While food is the main attraction at the Taste of Tippecanoe, musicians and other entertainers are always a big part of the evening too. One group is hoping this year's performance will give people a taste of cultures from across the globe.
“Clave Caribe” specializes in Latin American music. The songs range from salsa to cumbia to latin jazz. The group is rooted in the Puerto Rican heritage of its founder, Norberto "Tito" Toro.
The band also has members from Colombia and Mexico along with some from different parts of Indiana.
Nolan Warden is the group's percussionist and co-business manager. The Lafayette native says he's looking forward to helping people experience a kind of music he says wasn't commonly performed in Greater Lafayette when he was growing up.
"Most exciting for us is to bring a diverse sort of musical offering to the Taste,” Warden said. “Of course everybody looks forward to the food and all of the fun and seeing lots of people out and about. For us, it's really exciting to bring a different sort of musical approach to the Taste and provide something a little bit different."
For bass player Charles Brooks, the Taste is a chance to fulfill a dream.
"I'm excited because I've been going to the Taste and always envisioned being up there playing,” Brooks said. “This gave me a great opportunity to do that."
Although Brooks doesn't speak Spanish, he says expanding his repertoire has been rewarding.
"Learning the different styles – like I said, the cumbia, the salsa, the merengue – that taxed my talent,” Brooks said. “I really had to study. Everybody says I got it, so I just love playing."
Exposing people to new cultures is exactly what lead singer Sandra Usuga says “Clave Caribe” wants to bring to this year's Taste.
"It's very important for people to keep appreciating their local artists but also learning from artists from the world and music from around the world,” Usuga said.
The Colombian immigrant has been with the group for nearly a decade and says it's an honor to be able to play on Saturday.
"I feel very proud that we are going to be here, sharing our music, making people feel happy and feeling the Latinx vibe through music,” Usuga said.
“Clave Caribe” will be performing at the Taste’s Market Stage on Fourth Street Saturday night. The group will be the first performance on the stage and is scheduled to play from 7:00-8:15. To learn more about “Clave Caribe,” visit the group’s main page here. See the full lineup of entertainers for this year’s Taste of Tippecanoe here.