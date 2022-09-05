CityBus allowing all children to ride for free

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – CityBus is making it easier for kids to get where they need to be in Greater Lafayette. The service has announced all children 18 and under are now able to ride for free.
CityBus had previously required all children to purchase an annual pass to ride the bus. The passes had cost $2 and had to be picked up at the CityBus office on Canal Road in Lafayette.
CityBus operations manager Bryan Walck says many families who regularly use the service were not able to easily get to the office. Walck also says children would often lose the passes and would struggle to replace them.
Despite no longer charging a fare for kids, Walck says CityBus will actually save money because of the change.
"What we found is, the administrative burden and the cost of the passes themselves was a break-even point for a while, and then as costs have increased, it was actually costing us money,” Walck said. “We were able to save money on our administrative costs and our overhead and reduce that barrier to folks in the community."
Walck adds the change might not sound significant, but he says it will help a lot of riders.
"It doesn't seem like a whole lot perhaps on the surface,” Walck said. “Two bucks for a year is a good rate, but we have a lot of single parent households and things like that where just getting to the office to get the pass can be a challenge.”
“The program we had in place was really good, but we could make some improvements. We could save some money on our end, and we could break down those barriers to access."
CityBus is still asking high school students to show their school ID before riding. Walck also says children must be actively enrolled in school to take advantage of the free rides.