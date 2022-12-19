 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND
ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK...

A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather
impacts to central Indiana starting late Wednesday night and
continuing through Christmas weekend.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong
wind, and accumulating snow.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Beginning as early as late Wednesday night with
conditions deteriorating rapidly Thursday night into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are
not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over
at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional
snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday.

People need to pay close attention to the weather situation.
Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the
dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.

Christmas Day Community Dinner

  • 0
Preparing food for the Community Christmas Dinner

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local non-profit organization is putting on their annual meal that has been going on since the 80's on Christmas Day.

Friends of Downtown Lafayette and West Lafayette are holding a Community Christmas Dinner where people can get carryout food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson High School. 

"We don't check your economic card at the door. Ya know I figured if you need a meal on Christmas Day you're either gonna order one for delivery or come pick one up. It's free to everybody," says Treasurer Steve Bultinck. 

Delivery is also available during carryout hours.

Those wanting their dinner brought to them would need to call the number below no later than Friday December 23.

This allows for everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with a nice meal.

Anyone who is looking to give back on Christmas Day is welcome to volunteer with the event. Whether it be putting together meals, delivering dinners or cleaning up everyone is welcome.

Locals can expect pork, chicken, turkey, mash potato's, and other classics as a part of their meal.

Those coming to pick up carryout can use the South Entrance. 

Call 765-420-1647 to set up delivery for Christmas Day or to volunteer.

 

 

 

 

 

Recommended for you