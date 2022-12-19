Christmas Day Community Dinner

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local non-profit organization is putting on their annual meal that has been going on since the 80's on Christmas Day.
Friends of Downtown Lafayette and West Lafayette are holding a Community Christmas Dinner where people can get carryout food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson High School.
"We don't check your economic card at the door. Ya know I figured if you need a meal on Christmas Day you're either gonna order one for delivery or come pick one up. It's free to everybody," says Treasurer Steve Bultinck.
Delivery is also available during carryout hours.
Those wanting their dinner brought to them would need to call the number below no later than Friday December 23.
This allows for everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas with a nice meal.
Anyone who is looking to give back on Christmas Day is welcome to volunteer with the event. Whether it be putting together meals, delivering dinners or cleaning up everyone is welcome.
Locals can expect pork, chicken, turkey, mash potato's, and other classics as a part of their meal.
Those coming to pick up carryout can use the South Entrance.
Call 765-420-1647 to set up delivery for Christmas Day or to volunteer.