Chloe Chicoine prepares to play her first game in Holloway Gymnasium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Volleyball will play their first big ten game this weekend against Northwestern at home. This will also be an important match for one local athlete who will play her very first game in Holloway Gymnasium.
Leaving high school early isn’t what most seniors think about when entering their last year.
But Chloe Chicoine is not like other seniors. She decided to graduate early and head to Purdue to kick-start her career. And she told us this decision was the right one.
Chicoine said, “I mean I think this just reinforces that I made the best decision because everybody here cares about each other as a person on and off the court. And the coaches I’ve known since I was young so it’s crazy that they’re here coaching me again and I’m like wow.”
Let’s just say she is loving the fact that she can play ball whenever she wants to.
However, you can’t just play ball in college, you have to play school too. Which is something that Chicoine was worried about when she first came in.
But she tells me that worry was unwarranted because this program gives her all the support she needs. From the classroom to the weight room, to the leadership on and off the court, Chicoine said this is something she’s never experienced before.
Chicoine told Sports 18, “My last year of high school I was the oldest girl and I feel like we had to set the team culture and I was kind of winging that, but here it’s already set. And everybody knows what’s expected of them and practices are just such high level and this is the most fun I’ve had playing volleyball ever.
Chicoine will get her chance to play as a boilermaker in Holloway Gymnasium for the first time this weekend as the team takes on Northwestern for their second spring game of the year.
When I asked her how it would feel, she had this to say.
Chicoine said, “It’s surreal because I remember watching games like last year just coming here to watch and it’s crazy that I’m going to have the boilermaker jersey on with everybody else out here. And I still feel so young and don’t feel old enough to be in college but I think it’ll be a really great experience.”
The game tomorrow is set to start at 2:00 P.M. Once the game is over players will stay and sign autographs. The game is open to the public and free to attend.