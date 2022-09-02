Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater.
Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
Now, the city is partnering with several firms to design improvements to the wastewater treatment facility on River Road. Utility Director, Dave Henderson told News 18 those improvements could include larger pumps and more tanks.
"We have the capacity today. That's part of what was attractive about bringing Skywater to West Lafayette," Henderson said. "We can handle it right now, but we want to make sure we're set up for the future growth of West Lafayette."
A new lift station is also planned at Purdue University's Discovery Park District. That's where the Skywater plant will be built.
The station will pump wastewater from the area to the city's treatment facility.