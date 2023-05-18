Child killed in rollover crash near Americus

AMERICUS, Ind. (WLFI) — Several people are fighting for their lives after a rollover crash on Old State Road 25 that also killed a child.
It happened south of Americus just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Two adults in the car were airlifted to Indianapolis with life threatening injuries, while three other passengers were taken to a local hospital.
Several people in the car were ejected when the vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Old State Road 25, veered off the road and rolled several times.
The road was closed for more than four hours.
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office crash reconstruction team is investigating the wreck.
At this time, the names and ages of everyone involved are not being released.