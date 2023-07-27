Child diagnosed with Whooping Cough ahead of School Year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - As the start of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, many students are at risk for catching a contagious cough.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Dr. Greg Loomis, told News 18 a child has been diagnosed with Whooping Cough, a very contagious infection in the throat and lungs.
"We have a young person who has it who's exposed probably about 30 other people, and possibly some adults," Loomis said. "We do have some people on prophylactic treatment right now."
Whooping Cough is extremely concerning for young children. Loomis said it can be lethal to children under the age of two.
The symptoms of Whooping Cough are commonly mistaken with a cold. People experience a runny nose, coughing, and feeling tired. That is until the "whoop" hits.
This happens abruptly.
"So normally the cough is a irritation of the upper airway of the lung and it's an exasperating cough that can even break ribs," Loomis said. "People pass out from it."
The start of school is just around the corner. This becomes a concern for kids going back to school. Loomis told News 18 the child is in preschool. Another concern is spreading it to older siblings who will be going to other schools.
"When we see kids this age, we're worried about it because it could spread into older siblings," Loomis said.
Luckily, there is still time before school starts.
If this were to get into the schools, Loomis said there is a plan in place.
"They have a full protocol. It's a reportable case to the state. We have everybody in place that if we have to do a mass prophylactic kind of treatment, we are ready to go with that," he said.
Loomis stresses the importance of getting vaccines to stay healthy.
"I want to let the community know that you must get vaccinated. It's crucial because these diseases are still around. I will go on record and say it's a matter of time until we have a Measles case. It's going to happen," he said.