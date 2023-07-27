Child diagnosed with Whooping Cough ahead of School Year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Child diagnosed with Whooping Cough ahead of School Year

  • Updated
Child diagnosed with Whooping Cough ahead of School Year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - As the start of the 2023-2024 school year quickly approaches, many students are at risk for catching a contagious cough.

Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Dr. Greg Loomis, told News 18 a child has been diagnosed with Whooping Cough, a very contagious infection in the throat and lungs.

"We have a young person who has it who's exposed probably about 30 other people, and possibly some adults," Loomis said. "We do have some people on prophylactic treatment right now."

Whooping Cough is extremely concerning for young children. Loomis said it can be lethal to children under the age of two.

The symptoms of Whooping Cough are commonly mistaken with a cold. People experience a runny nose, coughing, and feeling tired. That is until the "whoop" hits.

This happens abruptly.

"So normally the cough is a irritation of the upper airway of the lung and it's an exasperating cough that can even break ribs," Loomis said. "People pass out from it."

The start of school is just around the corner. This becomes a concern for kids going back to school. Loomis told News 18 the child is in preschool. Another concern is spreading it to older siblings who will be going to other schools.

"When we see kids this age, we're worried about it because it could spread into older siblings," Loomis said.

Luckily, there is still time before school starts.

If this were to get into the schools, Loomis said there is a plan in place.

"They have a full protocol. It's a reportable case to the state. We have everybody in place that if we have to do a mass prophylactic kind of treatment, we are ready to go with that," he said.

Loomis stresses the importance of getting vaccines to stay healthy.

"I want to let the community know that you must get vaccinated. It's crucial because these diseases are still around. I will go on record and say it's a matter of time until we have a Measles case. It's going to happen," he said.

