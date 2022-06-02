Chicago man charged with felony possession of weapons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Chicago man faces felony weapons charges after being arrested in Lafayette.
24-year-old Walter Stegall was arrested on Friday after police became suspicious of a vehicle driving erratically on Sagamore Parkway. It turns out that was a ride-share driver.
According to police, the driver eventually stopped on Brandywine Court in the Cambridge Estates Apartment complex. Stegall ran off but was arrested a short time later.
The ride-share driver said they were told the ride would last about two hours. It was cut short when Stegall became suspicious when he saw police cars on Sagamore Parkway.
He told them to drive faster and take him back to the pick-up location. Police said they found a 40-caliber gun in the vehicle with an extended magazine and an unusual switch on the back. When police fired it, they say it turned out to be a fully operational machine gun.
Stegall faces felony charges of Possession of a Machine Gun and Carrying a Handgun Without a License.