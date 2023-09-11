 Skip to main content
Chicago man charged in northend Lafayette shooting

James Spight mugshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a shooting on the north end of the city.

A group of women were fighting in a parking lot outside a church on Kossuth Street on Sept. 3, according to court documents.

The women told police a man approached the group and fired several shots into the air and at a vehicle.

Security footage identified the suspect as 21-year-old James Spight.

As we've reported, Spight was later arrested at a home in the 600 block of South 30th Street, where officers say they found a loaded Glock handgun under a dresser.

Spight faces formal charges of criminal recklessness, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.

