Chicago man charged in Cambridge Estates shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Chicago man is facing felony charges after a shooting at Cambridge Estates in Lafayette.
As we've reported, it happened June 26 in the 3800 block of Harrow Court.
No one was hurt, but two buildings and a car were damaged by gunfire.
A man told police he saw a large group of people that appeared to be angry.
Court documents say 24-year-old Miguel Tyler yelled, pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
Officers later arrested him at Chauncey Village Apartments.
They say they also found a handgun and ammunition that matched the shell casings found near the shooting.
Tyler faces felony charges of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.