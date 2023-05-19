Chicago-area murder suspect arrested after Romney Meadows shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating an evening shooting at Romney Meadows apartment complex.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Mount Court.
According to Lt. Mike Brown, two people were shot but their injuries were non-life-threatening.
One of the victims is a woman who was treated for her wounds and released from the hospital.
The other victim is 24-year-old Treyshawn Smith, who was also released from a hospital before being booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a murder warrant out of the Chicago area, Brown says.
The shooting suspect is still unknown but police say there is no threat to the public.