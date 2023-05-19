 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago-area murder suspect arrested after Romney Meadows shooting

  • 0
Trayshawn Smith

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are investigating an evening shooting at Romney Meadows apartment complex.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Mount Court.

According to Lt. Mike Brown, two people were shot but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

One of the victims is a woman who was treated for her wounds and released from the hospital.

The other victim is 24-year-old Treyshawn Smith, who was also released from a hospital before being booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a murder warrant out of the Chicago area, Brown says.

The shooting suspect is still unknown but police say there is no threat to the public.

Recommended for you