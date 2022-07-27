Chew testifies in second day of murder trial

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A verdict could be reached as soon as Thursday in the Leon Chew trial.
Chew is accused of killing a Lafayette woman in early 2021. Day two of Leon Chew's murder trial ended with his testimony.
In it, Chew denied trying to kill Germanine Thomas Jan. 21 of 2021 in the Lafayette home they shared. His account of that day became tearful after he described Thomas turning to face him with a gun in each hand after accusing him of being unfaithful to her.
Chew said that he tried to remove the guns from her hands, and they struggled. He also testified that one of the guns Thomas was holding hit the ground and the other somehow went off, shooting Thomas.
Chew accused his children of lying during their testimony. At first he said he was not intoxicated that evening, and later said he was. He testified that he doesn't remember where he went after leaving his home after Thomas was shot. Chew went to a church and then to his friend's house, where he was arrested after telling police his name was Joe.
Friends and coworkers of Thomas' testified Wednesday that she was a peaceful and non-confrontational individual.
The trial continues Thursday with more witnesses being called by the prosecution. The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday as well.