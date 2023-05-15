Chauncey Hill to Lose Thousands of Customers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Businesses in Chauncey Hill are potentially losing over 40,000 customers this summer.
Chauncey Hill is the hub for Purdue students. Bars and restaurants thrive off of the students at all hours of the day. Most of the students are leaving campus for summer break.
Harry's bartender, Zach Dunlap says they'll be losing a lot of their younger crowd.
"Volume wise, definitely a lot less busy than it would especially the last four weeks. The last month is the busiest drinking season of the year," he said.
General Manager of Mad Mushroom, Adam Herron, says the longer you're here, you know how to adapt to the summer changes.
He has his summer game plan down to a science.
"We go to our skeleton crew. From there, we basically just make it as small as crew as possible so we can make it through the summer on labor.," Herron said. "Total volume of sales drop by over sales drop by over half. so you're going to do half as much dough prep, half as much veggie prep. As far as your ordering and all the other customers concern, most of it is still just day shift stuff."
When the students leave, a different crowd fills the seats.
Our clientele just kind of shifts to more people from town and older people who don't want to come in when it's super busy and there's kids everywhere," Dunlap said.
Many of the businesses busy hours are turning to the day, rather than late night.