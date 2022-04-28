Charter planned for old New Community School building

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLF) — Renovations totaling $1.3 million are happening at the former New Community School building in Lafayette.
Indianapolis-based Paramount School of Excellence will open a charter school there in fall 2023. Its application was approved Thursday by the Indiana Charter School Board.
As News 18 reported, New Community School closed its doors in 2016.
Paramount in November used state grant money to open a tutoring center at Tippecanoe Mall called My Learning Nook. CEO Tommy Reddicks says that's part of the company's introduction to Lafayette.
"People can get used to seeing our name and seeing us a resource. ... We feel like it's a real true effort in terms of community activism and getting the word out about who we are," he says.
Coming up tomorrow on News 18, a local public school superintendent will share his thoughts on the charter's move into the community.