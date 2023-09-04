 Skip to main content
Changes Taking Place at West Lafayette Wellness Center

West Lafayette Wellness Center

An instructor leads a class at the West Lafayette Wellness Center on Tuesday. During Saturday's two-year anniversary celebration there will be pop-up fitness classes, games and prizes for anyone who signs a waiver when they arrive.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Membership fees will soon be increasing at the West Lafayette Wellness Center. 

Starting October 1, monthly membership fees will increase by $2.00.

The West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department says the increase will allow them to expand their services.

Annual memberships are set to increase by $24.00 when your current membership expires.

Students are also now allowed to stay on family memberships until 22 years-old, rather than 18.

The West Lafayette Wellness Center will also continue the afterschool care program for West Lafayette Community School Corporation.

