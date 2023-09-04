Changes Taking Place at West Lafayette Wellness Center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Membership fees will soon be increasing at the West Lafayette Wellness Center.
Starting October 1, monthly membership fees will increase by $2.00.
The West Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department says the increase will allow them to expand their services.
Annual memberships are set to increase by $24.00 when your current membership expires.
Students are also now allowed to stay on family memberships until 22 years-old, rather than 18.
The West Lafayette Wellness Center will also continue the afterschool care program for West Lafayette Community School Corporation.
