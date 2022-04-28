Changes are coming to the penguin exhibit at the Columbian Park Zoo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People are wondering when they will be able to see the penguins at the Columbia Park Zoo, but they are making some major modifications before that happens.
The penguins are one of the most popular exhibits at the zoo, but folks can't enjoy the penguin exhibit right now. However, there's a good reason for that.
News 18 got to meet Sagely, Donnor and Shazam earlier on Thursday. They were excited to have visitors; however, Columbia Park Zoo Director Neil Dale said they are not quite ready to be out in public yet.
Dale also said the zoo is working with an exhibit architect to create a covering for the exterior of the penguin exhibit. The goal is to prevent mosquitos from entering the penguin area.
"We want to prevent any further exposures to plasmodium, we want to keep the mosquitos out and put the health and safety of our birds in the forefront," Dale said.
As we've previously reported, six out of the nine penguins the zoo received died due to Avian Malaria, which Dale said, is a mosquito-borne disease.
"We know people are really looking forward to seeing our penguins out again, but we want to make sure it's safe for them to come outside; which is why we are working with the architect to design this actual exhibit," Dale said. "They are going to come up with an enclosure that will keep the mosquitos out. That will look good with our beautiful new exhibit, and will also protect the birds from any further issues."
Dale told News 18 that he hopes to have a proposal from the architect sometime this summer, with construction starting shortly after. The project will be funded through tax increment financing, also known as TIF funds. The zoo is also adding another cool feature to the exhibit.
"Right now, the IT Department for the city is working on a web cam that we are going to install in the interior of the exhibit in the penguins' main room. We are hoping that we can use a QR code for people to pull up their phone or computer at home, and they can see the penguins interacting on the inside of the building," Dale said.
Dale said once modifications are complete on the penguin exhibit it hopes to bring in more penguins.