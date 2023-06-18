Central Catholic wins 2023 Class 1A State Championship

Indianapolis, Ind (WLFI) — For the second straight year, Knights take state.
Central Catholic pulls out a 1-0 win over Barr-Reeve to claim the Class 1A state championship.
This is a record ninth state title for Head Coach Tim Bordenet and the Central Catholic baseball team.
How it happened:
This game was a pure pitcher’s duel. Murray State baseball commit Ben Mazur was on the mound for Central Catholic and sophomore Seth Wagler was on the mound for Barr-Reeve.
There was not much action until the top of the third inning.
Ben Mazur hit a single past the Viking’s second basemen, putting Evan Dienhart in scoring position.
CC decided to steal, and in an attempt to pick the runner off, the Vikings pitcher balks.
Deinhart scored and the Knights take a 1-0 lead.
From then on, it was all defense.
Vikings had a nice hit to center field, but Brinn Robbins made the catch.
Later, Barr-Reeve’s Hunter Yoder got caught in a pickle and Mazur tagged him out.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Vikings had one more chance to come back, but the Knights got three quick outs for the victory.
Central Catholic snapped Barr-Reeve’s 28 game win streak to claim the 2023 Class 1A State Championship title.
CC Head Coach Tim Bordenet on pitcher Ben Mazur:
“We knew coming in it was going to be tight ball game and runs were going to be at a premium,” Bordenet said. “Ben’s been in those situations his whole career, and he really stepped up today. I’m just so happy for him. He’s going to have a great future ahead of him. Not too many guys win two state championships on the mound, and he was able to do that the last two years.”
CC Head Coach Tim Bordenet on his record ninth state title:
“I’m so happy for our guys, our players, our assistant coaches,” Bordenet said. “They should get more credit than they get. Our assistant coaches do a great job of preparing our players, and our players go out and execute. So just so happy. We ask a lot of them and a lot of time and dedication, commitment to the program, and just be able to have that reward is so satisfying.”
CC senior Evan Dienhart on the win:
“We would have thought we would have needed to score more than one run to win this game, but thankfully, they did a great job on the mound,” Dienhart said. “Getting one run across was all it took, and our defense and Ben on the mound were all we needed.”
CC senior Evan Dienhart on back-to-back state titles:
“Coach Bordenet does a great job. The tradition here. We grew up with a lot of state championships under our belt already. We were just happy to help contribute.”
CC senior Ben Mazur on back-to-back state titles:
“The bottom of that dog pile, it’s something not very many people get to experience,” Mazur said. “And just the feeling of we did it again, it’s something hasn’t been done since 2013.”
CC senior Ben Mazur on his pitching:
“Today, it was a lot about getting ahead,” Mazur said. “First pitch strike every time. You knew they were going to bunt, so I would keep my pitch count low by putting it in play and us just making plays around.
CC senior Ben Mazur on finishing his high school baseball career:
“To finish on top. Feels a lot going out with a win,” Mazur said. “I’m going to miss it a lot. I savored every moment of it.”
CC senior Ryan Schummer on receiving the IHSAA mental attitude award:
“It’s so important,” Schummer said. “Mental attitude is so important in sports. It’s so important to respect everybody not only on the field but in the classroom. And you like to win, but you also got to do it respectfully.”
CC senior Ryan Schummer on the 1-0 win:
“The entire time we want to score first and we did that,” Schummer said. “It was a little bit more of an unorthodox way, but it got the job done and proud of everybody who was able to do it. All game, we were trying to get more, but it just wasn’t there for us. And Ben was really great at carrying us through and allowing us to only get through with that one run.”
CC senior Ryan Schummer on the final out of the game:
“It was great. Ending senior year, ending in a high school career on a win, nothing more I could ask for. And I think I was pointing to the sky before I even caught the ball. A little freaked out because it was in the sun, but was able to make the out and the dog pile, man, every single postseason game we’re talking about it. ‘Remember the dog pile feeling and get back there’ because that’s the ultimate goal. And it feels so good once you’re in that dog pile.”