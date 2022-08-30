Central Catholic sweeps Frontier in volleyball and moves to 5-3 on season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — LCC volleyball was hosting the Frontier Falcons, and this was about as intense of a matchup as anyone could get.
So much so that both teams went point-for-point during the first two sets.
Frontier put up a great fight and the Falcon's very own Ashlyn Minniear would be one of the main points of attack tonight for her team. She recorded nine kills and eight digs, but it wouldn’t be enough to stop CC in the first.
The second set would be the same as the first. Knights are on the attack and looking to end this quickly.
They would end up winning the second off of an ace coming from libero Rachel Vorst.
Final score knights sweep 3-to-0.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
Pioneer def. Logansport, 3-0.
Carroll def. Wabash, 3-0.
McCutcheon def. West Lafayette, 3-0.
Benton Central def. Lafayette Jeff, 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER:
Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 3-0.
Benton Central def. Delphi, 3-0.
Carroll def. Rossville, 6-0.
Frankfort def. Lebanon, 4-3.
West Lafayette def. Kokomo, 9-1.
Harrison def. McCutcheon 4-2.
GIRLS SOCCER:
LCC def. Twin Lakes, 8-0.
Lafayette Jeff def. Kokomo, 11-0.
Benton Central def. Delphi, 3-0.
BOYS TENNIS:
Northwestern def. Kokomo, 3-2.
Lafayette Jeff def. McCutcheon, 3-2.
Eastern def. Carroll, 4-1.
Delphi def. GLTA, 4-1.
Benton Central wins North Montgomery Invite
CROSS COUNTRY CITY/COUNTY MEET:
First Place Finishers:
West Lafayette’s Elijah Stenberg and Kamilla Gibson
Team Winner:
Boys: West Lafayette
Girls: West Lafayette