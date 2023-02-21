 Skip to main content
Central Catholic celebrates senior night with huge win against Crawfordsville

cc bbb

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school boys basketball was in action tonight for the last regular season games of the year. Many teams were celebrating senior night, including the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights.

The Knight's hosted the Crawfordsville Athenians for the second to last game of the season.

Right off the bat, the Athenians were making CC work hard. 

Especially Ethan McLemore who would be a thorn in CC's side all night long putting up shots off the glass, and being tough to stop from outside the arc.

But the Knights were determined not to lose on senior night, and we had a lot of seniors step up to the plate to help their team out.

Players like Colton Strickler, Tanner Fields, and Albert Schwartz all stepped up to help their team win big on senior night.

Final score CC wins 56-38.

OTHER SCORES:

Carroll def. Western, 59-53.

Clinton Prairie def. Monrovia, 67-57.

Lewis Cass def. Twin Lakes, 53-42.

Logansport def. Culver, 50-35.

Oak Hill def. Northwestern, 38-30.

Lafayette Jeff def. Illiana Christian, 60-32.

