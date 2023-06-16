Central Catholic baseball seeks their second-straight state title

LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — The Knights are heading to Victory Field. Again.
Banners are hung across Lafayette as the Central Catholic baseball team prepares for their second straight State Finals appearance.
CC is playing in their record 11th state championship game, chasing their ninth overall title, which would be another state record.
Last year, the Knights defeated Tecumseh, 4-1, in the State Championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
A year later, they’re back on the biggest stage.
“We knew we were bringing back a lot of our state champion players last year,” senior infielder Evan Dienhart said. “We have a lot of seniors this year that were on that roster and it just means everything to us to try to get back there and win it again.”
Despite having so many senior returners, it was a rough start for CC who started their season on a three game losing streak.
“We went down to Tennessee and that’s where we lost those games and those were some good teams,” Dienhart said. “We definitely let a few slip away, but we learned a lot from it.”
“Early on, we really kind of focused on our stats, and we weren’t really playing for each other,” senior pitcher Ben Mazur said. “But once we started just trying to get on base and stringing together hits as a team and trusting the guy after you, we started to click and the team chemistry went straight up.”
The Knights quickly turned things around and found success. But the road to the state finals wasn’t easy.
Central Catholic faced a tough Blackhawk Christian team in the Semi-State Championship game.
CC put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to advance to state.
“A lot of teams could have just laid down after they scored on us late in that game,” Dienhart said. “We only had two innings to really come back, but, I mean, we had a senior, Ben Mazur, one of our best players. He came up, stepped up, hit a triple, first batter of that inning, and that really got our dugout going, got everyone excited, confident, we scored a few runs and went from there.”
Mazur admitted he was nervous during the top of the sixth inning, since he knew he would be first up and had to set the tone.
“I was sure that we could get here,” Mazur said. “I was sure that we had all the talent we could. We just had to go do it. So I think so far, we’ve shown we’re capable. We just got to prove it. One more game.”
The senior leadership has not only helped the team win, but it’s helped developed underclassmen like sophomore third basemen Hudson Gutwein.
“There’s really high expectations,” Gutwein said. “It can be stressful at times, but it’s also really rewarding when you can help your team win. They helped me stay calm in pressure situations, and they’ve helped me learn how to play baseball mentality wise and all like that.”
And while one state title is nice, the Knights aren’t satisfied.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Mazur said. “That would be great. It’d be a dream come true. Two in a row. I mean, just one in general is crazy. So two in a row would be I wouldn’t even think of it when I was in 8th grade. To hold that trophy and be out there with those guys and to have a chance to do it again on Saturday Is a great motivation to keep us going all week.”
“That would be awesome,” Dienhart said. “That’s what we’re all hoping for. That’s what we’re all practicing for. We’ve worked all year for it, and that’s what we’re going to go and do.”
The Knights will face Barr-Reeve Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Victory Field in Indianapolis for the Class 1A State Championship.