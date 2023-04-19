Central Catholic baseball continues to dominate the Hoosier Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Today was yet another beautiful day to be catching rays at the ballpark. Many teams were in action for midweeks matchups including the West Lafayette and Central Catholic baseball teams.
It was a windy day over at Bob Friend Field where West Lafayette was hoping to split the series with Central Catholic.
Top of the fifth Knights lead 5-2, but a bad pitch from the Red Devils would lead to Owen Munn advancing to third, and then advancing to home after the throw to third was thrown a tad too far.
However, the errors kept happening, and in the top of the sixth the Red Devils walk CC to make the score 7-2.
Then Munn hits a 2 RBI double, and teammate TJ Bell follows up with a 2 RBI single to widen the gap and make it 11-2.
The Red Devils would fight back and record one run in the bottom of the six, and put up several more in the bottom of the seventh.
However, it wouldn't be enough, and the Knights escape with the win 14-to-7.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday.