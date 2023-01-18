Centennial Park stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a stabbing at Centennial Park in Lafayette has been charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder.
Travion Barbee was charged on Wednesday with
- two counts of attempted murder
- aggravated battery
- battery resulting in serious bodily injurie
- two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon
- battery resulting in moderate bodily injury
- as well as being a habitual offender
According to court documents, on January 10 around 6:35 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing at Centennial Park located on N 6th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims, on had a stab wound to the neck and significant blood loss while the other appeared to have stab wounds or lacerations to his leg, bottom, and hand.
Victim one was had gone to the park with her two children when Barbee allegedly attacked her. Victim two was playing basketball when the attack happened and came over to defend victim one.
The suspect was found around 7:15 p.m. Officers observed he was out of breath and had blood on his shoes and pants.
Court documents state victim one was taken to the hospital with medical records indicating an artery in her neck was injured and required surgery. Victim two was also taken to the hospital and treated for stab wounds to his thigh and buttocks, and a laceration to his hand.