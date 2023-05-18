Celery Bog Celebrates 11th Annual Family Nature Event

WEST LAFAYETTE Ind. (WLFI) — The nature center here in West Lafayette is preparing for their annual Mind Boggling celebration.
This Saturday, the nature area will provide activities like special hikes and a live animal talk with owls.
Other activities include crafts and displays of insects and a working bee hive.
Volunteer Gale Turco said the event is not only to "showcase" what their nature center has to offer, but what other environmental organizations offer as well.
She also shared another goal for the event and why she volunteered.
"I just enjoy it. I enjoy seeing all the people that come. Lots of children, families, and it's fun to talk to and get them excited about nature...Number one, I hope they have a better appreciation of nature, a better appreciation of taking care of our world, our planet; it's not here forever and so, we have to be kind to the water, plants, et cetera," Turco said.
The main events will be from 10 A-M to 2 P-M this Saturday.
