Celebrating 92 Years at Duncan Hall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Organizers at the Thomas Duncan Hall held an open house Thursday in celebration of 92 years and honoring all the donors who have helped make much needed renovations over the last three years.
From 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. people could go in and enjoy all the history the hall has to offer while also enjoying all the new renovations including improvements to the stage, floors, and walls.
But don't worry if you were unable to make the open house Executive Director Julie Albergts says you're welcome any time.
"We just want to invite the public to come out anytime if they can't make it out for the open house and to just give us a call and come out for a tour. There's great history, great stories, great legacies. This building is really the combination of two legacies, the Thomas and Sara Duncan legacy and the community house association legacy," said Albregts.