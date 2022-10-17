CDC: influenza cases rise unexpectedly early

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— As fall progresses, health officials are reminding people that flu season is here and that they should get their flu shot.
The CDC released their first Influenza Surveillance Report of the season this week. The numbers show that an earlier than expected rise in flu activity has been reported across the country. Numbers in the southern U.S. are particularly high.
According to Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Dr. Gregory Loomis, there has been a slight increase in the county as well.
Loomis encouraged everyone to get their flu shot as soon as they can, especially those who are immunocompromised or over the age of 65.
"This is the first year we've had no masking [and] no social distancing, and unfortunately, it looks like we're going to have a bad flu season," Loomis said. "So this may be new ground that we're breaking at this time. So, it's all the more important to not only get your flu shot, but if you're over the age of 65 you need to get your bivalent booster."
Loomis also urged the public to practice common healthy habits during the winter.
"General advice is to take care of yourself," Loomis said. "Try to get a little bit of exercise. Wash your hands. Stay away from people that are sick."
The Tippecanoe County Health Department offers flu shots during their normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.