CC Lady Knights fall to Central Noble in a close contest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The Lafayette Central Catholic Knights fell to Central Noble in the first round of Semi-State on Saturday.
Central Noble got out to a fast start and took a 10-2 lead early in the first quarter.
The Knights came storming back though, and cut their deficit to just one with a halftime score of 24-25.
Central Catholic’s Carly Barrett knocked down two three-pointers in the third quarter to give the Knights a five point lead.
Central Noble ultimately proved too much though, as CC failed to convert on a one-and-one opportunity down by one point with a second to go at the end of the game.
The final score was Central 42, Central Noble 43.
Central Noble advances to the Semi-State Championship against Lapel scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night in Logansport.