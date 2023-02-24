 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Cause of huge October Evansville warehouse fire listed

fire truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An October fire that left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins began on the third floor of the warehouse after someone started it to keep warm, firefighters said.

The fire began around 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 17 and the Evansville Fire Department spent several days at the scene before the fire was completely extinguished. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

No charges will be filed against the occupants of the warehouse at the time, police said.

“Although the individuals were not supposed to be inside, there was no malicious intent to cause the fire and burn down the building,” Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said.

The warehouse area was once the site of Hercules Buggy Works.

Two and a half months later, on Dec. 31, another large Evansville warehouse caught fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that fire had an electrical cause.

