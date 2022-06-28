Caterpillar opens doors to Lafayette plant amid hiring rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the manufacturer and one of the area's top employers enters a hiring push, the Caterpillar Large Engine Center opened its doors to media Tuesday for a rare inside look at operations.
General Manager Joe Markun says many people who drive by the Lafayette plant, located on the city's busy South Street, might wonder what goes on inside.
He says the engines assembled there aren't used in the Caterpillar front loaders and excavators seen on construction sites. Instead, they're much larger and used to power submarines, locomotives and other massive machines.
"Most of our product, you wouldn't see at a construction site," he says. "You'd see them in large mining vehicles. ... You'll also see them in marine applications like tug boats."
Markun adds business is booming after the pandemic. As News 18 reported, the company is adding 60 jobs across its assembly and machining operations.
"We see a lot of good demand for our business, so we have to flex our workforce," Markun says. "We need to get people here to produce the products that we need for our customers. ... Lafayette's grown up around us. It was cornfields when were first got here. So we're a big part of the community. We're one of the largest employers in the community."
Human Resources Manager Bailey Medley says some jobs pay up to $38 an hour. She knows the hiring process, however, will be a challenge amid the nationwide labor shortage.
"So we've been offering referral bonuses," Medley says. "We also have sign-on bonuses for new employees coming in that range from $1,000 to $2,000, so we do feel that's a good method and we've been trying to spread the word through our employees and that engagement in the community."
The plant opened in 1982 and this year celebrates its 40th anniversary in Lafayette. Markun says the facility continues to grow because of its people and its product.
"For some of the engines we make here, we are the sole source," he says. "We provide product around the world."
The Lafayette Caterpillar site is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the welcome center. Attendees are encouraged to bring a resumé.