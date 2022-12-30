Catching a breath and taking off again: Greater Lafayette mayors reflect on 2022

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Last year was a hard one to follow in Greater Lafayette.
The year 2021 ended with the pair of cities being named Indiana's Community of the Year.
But 2022 was no bummer.
News 18 spoke with the mayors of Lafayette and West Lafayette about their highlights for this year and why they say 2023 could be even better.
Lafayette
If last year was one of big projects, this year was one to enjoy them.
"It's nice to be able to look at the fruits of your labor but it's also an important year to get all of those things working the way you want them to work," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says.
Some highlights of 2022: a revitalized Memorial Island, Columbian Park Zoo and two of the first-ever concerts at a new Loeb Stadium.
Roswarski says several new zoo exhibits are in the works for next year.
"We did catch our breath a little bit on Columbian Park but we're getting ready to take off again," he says.
Lafayette is also extending utilities to 4,000 acres primed for development to the south, east and west of the city.
"We are focusing on opening up opportunities for housing. ... We're looking at, what do we do in current neighborhoods, what do we do in new areas, how do we create density downtown?" Roswarski says.
West Lafayette
More housing is needed as more industries take root in the area, including a $2 billion computer chip factory announced this year.
"I hate the cliché, 'a game changer,' but my God, $2 billion will change any game," West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says. "I don't care who you are."
The Skywater projects puts West Lafayette on the map, Dennis says.
That's evident from a recent visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other cabinet members.
"They say West Lafayette is really a hot market. We've got all the right things going for us at all the right times," Dennis says.
This year was also a year of goodbyes: to outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels and to Dennis, who retires next year after receiving an Alzheimer's diagnosis.
"There's a lot of things that, this being my last year, really mean a lot more," Dennis says. "Some of the personal relationships we've created with Purdue University, with former President Daniels and with incoming President Mung (Chiang)."
As we've reported, Tippecanoe and surrounding counties also received $30 million in regional development grants this year.
That money will go toward revamping the Purdue airport in hopes of attracting commercial flights, among many other projects.