CAT Park Cuts Ribbon on All Inclusive Field

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - CAT Park broke in the All Inclusive Sports Field with a baseball game.
The field officially opened with the Tippy Stars taking the field to showcase the new field. Two games were played and community members showed up to watch the players take the field.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and a few others talked about how happy they are to have the Tippy Stars play on the all inclusive field after the first game.
Food and Ice-cream trucks lined the parking lot for fans. All of the athletes were given medals for the opening day.
After the ribbon was cut, Tommy Sondgerath, one of the Tippy Stars, sang the national anthem before the next game. Sondgerath said he loves the new and improved ball park.
"It's pretty cool and that's a lot softer than the one at Klondike," he said.
Tommy's parents and grandparents were in attendance, along with many other family and friends of the other players to watch them play on the new field.