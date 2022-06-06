Cass County underneath 'Travel Advisory' due to heavy rain and flooding

(WLFI) - According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security's County Travel Status Map, Cass County is currently under a Travel Advisory. This is the "lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas."
Cass County EMA has mentioned on their Facebook page that "Many parts of State Road 16 covered completely across roadway. 35 North has areas with water encouraging from shoulder. Multiple roadways Including state roads under water."
Local observations as of 10:30 PM Monday evening have shown 4" to 5"+ of rain fell this evening throughout NW Cass County, NE White County, and SE Pulaski County.
Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.