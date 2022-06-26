Cass County man strikes Logansport police car head on

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County man is in the hospital after colliding with a police car Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 12:52 p.m., Logansport Police were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue for suspicious activity.
When police arrived, they saw a man outside of the residence. The man ran back inside after spotting police officers.
Officers soon observed a red vehicle pulling into one of the neighbor's drive. The red vehicle left the drive and continued southbound on Meadlawn at a high rate of speed. Soon after, it struck a Logansport Police Department vehicle head-on at the 1500 block of Meadlawn Avenue.
The Logansport Police officer who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.
The driver of the red vehicle was also taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and was later transported via helicopter for further treatment.
The condition of the man, identified as John Marks of Walton, remains unknown.
As of publication of this article, the case is still under investigation and arrests are still possible.