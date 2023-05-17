Cass County fire chief charged with drunk driving

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The employment status of a local fire chief is unclear after he was charged with drunk driving.
Cass County Fire District No. 1 Chief Jerry Maxson was arrested and charged last week with misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated.
Maxson slurred his speech and struggled to maintain his balance during a late-night traffic stop in White County, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 18.
Deputies also noticed Maxon's eyes were watery and red, the affidavit states.
They arrested him after he allegedly failed a breathalyzer test.
The fire district board provided a statement to News 18, saying, in part:
"It has always been the Board's stance not to rush to judgement until all the facts are reviewed and a final determination regarding an incident has been issued. To not disrupt the operations of CCFD1, Chief Maxson and all employees have been instructed by this Board to refrain from discussing his alleged incident with the media, members of the public or between the CCFD1 department employees."
News 18 filed a request for public documents relating to Maxson's employment status. So far, we haven't heard back.