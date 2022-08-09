Cass County family will be honored at Indiana State Fair

CASS COUNTY (WLFI) — A Cass County family will be honored at the Indiana State Fair.
Scott Farms is one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers.
"So this farm we're on was homesteaded by my great, great, great grandfather in 1836," said Owner and Operator of Scott Farms, Gary Scott. "We raise corn, soybeans, we contract feed hogs, we've got 50 head of cow-calf operation that are on pasture and we do a little bit of wheat also."
Gary operates the family farm with his two sons; Eric and Kyle.
"It's really cool to be able to work with dad, and my brother, every single day," said Eric. "It's just really cool.
Soon the Scott family will share their farming story with the public.
Scott Farms is one of 18 Hoosier farms selected to be part of the Featured Farmers Program at the Indiana State Fair.
"It's an honor for them to ask us to be a part of it and honor our family farm," said Eric. "I just think it's a really cool thing to let people that don't normally get to talk to farmers, have a chance to speak to one and ask them questions if they need to."
That's exactly what the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for the Indiana State Fair, Anna Whelchel, says the Featured Farmers Program is all about.
“We created the featured farmers program which is an opportunity for us to highlight Hoosier Farmer families that are really making an impact,” said Whelchel. “The core mission of the Indiana State Fair is to elevate agriculture, and tell the story of food, and where your food comes from.”
A different Hoosier farm will be recognized each day during the fair.
“At the actual fair, it’s their day,” said Whelchel. “They get to ride in the parade and a lot of people will stop them and say ‘thank you’ and want to hear their stories."
Scott Farms is honored to have been selected for the program.
"I feel like it's an honor but I don't really know how they got our name because I just randomly got a phone call," said Gary. "But it's been fun trying to prepare for it a little bit.”
Whelchel says there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scene to select a Featured Farmer.
“We have people tell us if they have someone in their community they think should be featured, and we also work closely with Corteva on collecting those nominations or suggestions,” said Whelchel. “Then we have a process we go through to make sure it’s a family that goes with the state fair.”
Whelchel says the main goal is to support Indiana agriculture and connect consumers and farmers.
"It's one of the best things we get to do every year is to connect the consumer with the farmer and really understand where their food comes from," said Whelchel. "The featured farmer program with Corteva Agriscirences that we do is a great way we do that."
As a farmer himself, Gary has seen the disconnect between consumers and the agricultural industry. He's excited to share the story of Scott Farms with the public at the fair.
"So many people are so far removed from agriculture that it's just good for them to see a face," said Gary. "They can see that there are actually families behind these acres out here and we care about the land."
Scott Farms will be honored on Sunday, August 21.