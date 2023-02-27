Cass County barn rebuilt in Australia

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A barn from Cass County now has a new home, clear across the world.
As News 18 previously reported, Cass County farmer Roger Kunkle had his barn taken down in 2017.
“The doors on the old building were just too low,” said Kunkle. “I just couldn’t use it.”
When Kunkle decided to have the barn taken down, he didn't want the beautiful barn wood to go to waste.
“It’s better than just tearing it down and just using the lumber out of it by sawing it up,” said Kunkle. “There’s great demand for just the big beams and cutting them into boards.”
So that's when Kunkle reached out for help.
“The barn was built originally around the 1850’s,” said Kunkle. “I contacted a barn builder in Ohio who turned me over to a local guy who dismantled it here and took care of the shipping and all.”
It took the crew roughly three weeks to take down Kunkle's barn.
Then it was placed in a shipping container for a long journey ahead.
"Then it went to Chicago to be fumigated, then it caught a truck to Philadelphia," said Kunkle. "Then it was loaded on a ship and 37 days later it arrived in Melbourne Australia."
Now 6 years later, the barn from Cass County has been rebuilt across the world.
"It just looks great," said Kunkle. "He used mainly the frame, but he modernized it and it just looks great."
The barn has been rebuilt on 100 acres of farm land in Australia.
Guest can rent the barn to host events and much more.
"He uses it as a bed and breakfast and he rents it out," said Kunkle. "He said it will sleep up to 11 people."
Kunkle would love to visit his old barn in the future. Until then, Kunkle is grateful to see his Cass County barn brought back to life.
"It can live on now, which I'm really happy about," said Kunkle.
To read more about Kunkle's barn in Australia, click here.