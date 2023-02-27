Cass County barn rebuilt in Australia

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Cass County barn rebuilt in Australia

Roger Kunkle's Cass County barn has been rebuilt clear the world.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A barn from Cass County now has a new home, clear across the world.

As News 18 previously reported, Cass County farmer Roger Kunkle had his barn taken down in 2017.

“The doors on the old building were just too low,” said Kunkle. “I just couldn’t use it.”

When Kunkle decided to have the barn taken down, he didn't want the beautiful barn wood to go to waste. 

“It’s better than just tearing it down and just using the lumber out of it by sawing it up,” said Kunkle. “There’s great demand for just the big beams and cutting them into boards.”

So that's when Kunkle reached out for help. 

“The barn was built originally around the 1850’s,” said Kunkle. “I contacted a barn builder in Ohio who turned me over to a local guy who dismantled it here and took care of the shipping and all.”

It took the crew roughly three weeks to take down Kunkle's barn. 

Then it was placed in a shipping container for a long journey ahead.

"Then it went to Chicago to be fumigated, then it caught a truck to Philadelphia," said Kunkle. "Then it was loaded on a ship and 37 days later it arrived in Melbourne Australia."

Now 6 years later, the barn from Cass County has been rebuilt across the world.

"It just looks great," said Kunkle. "He used mainly the frame, but he modernized it and it just looks great." 

The barn has been rebuilt on 100 acres of farm land in Australia. 

Guest can rent the barn to host events and much more.

"He uses it as a bed and breakfast and he rents it out," said Kunkle. "He said it will sleep up to 11 people."

Kunkle would love to visit his old barn in the future. Until then, Kunkle is grateful to see his Cass County barn brought back to life. 

"It can live on now, which I'm really happy about," said Kunkle. 

To read more about Kunkle's barn in Australia, click here. 

