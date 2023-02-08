Cash windfall funding needed gear for Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A windfall of money from Fairfield Township will allow Lafayette Fire Department to purchase much needed gear.
As we've reported, the township usually pays LFD roughly $100,000 a year in exchange for fire protection in the unincorporated areas.
But those payments stopped under ex-trustee Taletha Coles, who resigned last year and faces dozens of criminal charges.
New Trustee Monica Casanova sent a retroactive payment of $620,000 to the fire department.
Fire Chief Richard Doyle plans to buy a new set of bunker gear for every firefighter.
Their gear is often contaminated in fires and must re-worn before it can be washed. A spare, clean set reduces their exposure to carcinogens.
"Every time they go into a house fire, they're contaminated, and a lot of those contaminants are carcinogens," Doyle says. "With a second set of gear, they can into the new clean set, launder their other stuff. That's going to reduce the amount of time those contaminants are on their body. As firefighters, it's a danger over our lifetime. It's not one particular event that does damage to us. It's a lifetime of that exposure."
The fire department has already responded this year to 27 fires.
Doyle will also purchase 20 new handheld radios with the money.