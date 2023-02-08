Cash windfall funding needed gear for Lafayette Fire Department

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use extra caution if you must drive, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&